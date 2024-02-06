Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 22,237 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

