Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 7,994 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MQY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 678,472 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 468,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,233 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 775,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 742,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 87,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

MQY stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.50.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.