Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $711,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Prologis Trading Down 1.8 %

Prologis stock opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

