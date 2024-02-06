Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $641,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 30.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

