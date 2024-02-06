Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $669,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 51,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 58,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.74 billion, a PE ratio of 901.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,598 shares of company stock worth $11,236,178 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

