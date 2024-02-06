Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

