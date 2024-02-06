Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

