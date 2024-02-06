Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 37.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 226.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 144,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 100,397 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 253,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

