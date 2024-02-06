Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.76.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $234.42.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.