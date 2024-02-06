Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 38 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.50.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $303.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.31 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.61 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

