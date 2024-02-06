Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 447 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after buying an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 669.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $5,917,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT opened at $223.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.60. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $114.64 and a 1-year high of $224.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.58.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

