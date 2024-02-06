Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $651,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Duke Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.