Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.00.
Landstar System Stock Performance
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
