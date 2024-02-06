Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Up 0.4 %

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.39 and its 200-day moving average is $184.97. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,098,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 22.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.