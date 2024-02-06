Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.38. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3607085 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.