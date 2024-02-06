LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

LCNB Stock Down 0.6 %

LCNB stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. LCNB has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $160.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.74.

LCNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

About LCNB

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LCNB by 898.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

