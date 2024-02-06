LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

LCNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $160.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

About LCNB

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 545.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 391,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LCNB by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 102,598 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in LCNB by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,395,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.