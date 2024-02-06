Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 10,608 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,817 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,690,664. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

