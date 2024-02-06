Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,149 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

