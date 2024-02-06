Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,021,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,833,000 after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 11.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 327,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 607,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,388. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

