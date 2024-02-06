Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,390,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,356,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.