Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,734,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,699,668. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

