Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 18,051 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.86. 41,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.01. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $262.47. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

