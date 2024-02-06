Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Fiserv Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of FI traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.30. 1,619,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,153. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

