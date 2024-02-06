Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,286,000 after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,385,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,317,000 after purchasing an additional 414,110 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.0 %
IPG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. 759,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.
Interpublic Group of Companies Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
