Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. 2,291,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,615,696. The stock has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

