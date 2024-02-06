Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 96,665 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of NYSE BBN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,653. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

