Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Immunovant, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMVT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.07.

Immunovant Stock Up 4.8 %

IMVT opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $107,026.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,481,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

