LEMONCHAIN 1-Day Volume Hits $248.40 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 41% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $102,766.33 and $248.40 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 44.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

