Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.580-3.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.250-15.650 EPS.

Linde Trading Up 4.3 %

LIN stock traded up $17.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.94. 1,322,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,370. Linde has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $428.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $3,993,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 37,949.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 737,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,701,000 after buying an additional 735,072 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.