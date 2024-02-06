Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.58-3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.250-15.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $428.86.

LIN traded up $14.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.63. 562,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,031. The firm has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.94 and its 200 day moving average is $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

