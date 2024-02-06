Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.250-15.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.25-15.65 EPS.

Linde Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $400.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Linde has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.60.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.