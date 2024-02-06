Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,492 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 6.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $384,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $16.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.