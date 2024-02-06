Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $12.94 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,098,637 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,083,996.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00812934 USD and is up 13.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $76.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.