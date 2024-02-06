Loews (NYSE:L) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Loews Stock Performance

L opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18. Loews has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

