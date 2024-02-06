Longitude Cayman Ltd. Has $470,000 Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 209,715 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 698.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 792,091 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 569,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 181,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NVTA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 94,199,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,791. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Invitae had a negative net margin of 299.14% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. The company had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

