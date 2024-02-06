Longitude Cayman Ltd. Sells 45,000 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $85,590,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $141,687,000 after buying an additional 2,374,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,829,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,186,982. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.