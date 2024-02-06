LooksRare Market Cap Hits $67.63 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $67.63 million and $4.00 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

