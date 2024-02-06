Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.76. The company had a trading volume of 696,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.