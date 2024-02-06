Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Reduced by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.3% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $217.62. 354,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,614. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

