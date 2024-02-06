LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LTC

LTC Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE LTC opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $38.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,630.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.