Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 7.7%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.80. 872,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,243,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,033,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 543,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,405,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,509,000 after buying an additional 1,602,206 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 4,672,831 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

