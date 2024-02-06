Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Down to $227.05

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $227.05, but opened at $189.70. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $183.96, with a volume of 981,930 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 226,067 shares of company stock valued at $43,382,043 and sold 8,300 shares valued at $1,754,226. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

