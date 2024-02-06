Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
