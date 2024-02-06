Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$35.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Manulife Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.18.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.96. 1,396,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 22.91.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6332518 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

