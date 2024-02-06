Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Manulife Financial traded as high as C$29.98 and last traded at C$29.93, with a volume of 1068475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.58.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.18.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6332518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

