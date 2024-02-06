MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,111 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 3.34% of MarketAxess worth $270,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $219.89. 190,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.52 and a 200-day moving average of $245.57. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

