Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,642,000 after buying an additional 28,013 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $193.54. The stock had a trading volume of 441,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.42 and its 200-day moving average is $193.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

