Masco (NYSE:MAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $67.98 on Friday. Masco has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Masco by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

