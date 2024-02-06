Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 163,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 90,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Mason Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 42.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

